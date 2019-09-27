1973: Fife petrol station wins top award

Garage forecourts have changed beyond recognition over the years.

The days when attendants would fill up your car have long gone, while the old reward points – who remembers Green Shield stamps? –have also bitten the dust.

This image, from 1973, references that latter bonus that every driver looked forward to when they filled up.

It shows Bloomfield Motors of Dysart which was named as one of six area winners of the ‘Scotland In the Shell Shine’ competition.

As a result, John Bloomfield got 18,000 points which were exchangeable for a prize of his choice.

If you have an old picture you’d like to share with our readers, email ffpnews @fifetoday.co.uk



