1973: Top awards for Kirkcaldy guides

A triple celebration for St Brycedale Guides and Rangers in 1973.

Patrol leader Barbara Halliday (15) received her Queen’s Guide award while Duke of Edinburgh gold awards went to Marion Nisbet (19) and Barbara Delday (21).

The presentations were made by Mrs J.C. Piper, assistant county commissioner.

