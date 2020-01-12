1976: Kirkcaldy battered by winter storms

In January 1976 Kirkcaldy felt the brunt of a winter storm, though the town got off lightly compared to some.

Gales had battered the UK at the start of the new year, in some cases leaving people homeless.

Kirkcaldy saw chimney pots and roof tiles crash to the ground, though thankfully no-one was injured.

Several trees were also blown over, the largest of which was in the grounds of St Brycedale Church on Kirk Wynd.

Branches from the 50-year-old tree had blocked the pavement until woodcutter James Steedman from Thornton began the clean up operation.

