1978: And the winners of the Graceful Walking Trophy are ...

It sounds an unlikely event, but the art of graceful walking for women took centre stage in Kirkcaldy in 1978.

A competition was staged with local winners all heading to a national final.

The junior graceful walking competition (Pic: Fife Free Press archives)

Kirkcaldy’s Women’s League of Health and Beauty took part.

Yvonne Fowler of Dysart Road was the winner, and went forward to the national final, with runner-up Muriel Crabb from Dalgety Bay.

Third was Anne Matthew from Kirkcaldy was third.

The club’s junior league also took part with Gillian McvCormick (8) from Links Street, the winner.