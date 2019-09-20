1978: Look how Kirkcaldy town centre has changed

This image from our archives shows just how much Kirkcaldy has changed over the decades.

It dates 1978, and was part of an advert for the Leicester Building Society, which is ringed bottom right, but is worth looking at to highlight some of the differences today.

The top right hand quarter depicts the period immediately before the construction of the Postings Shopping Centre with its rooftop car park.

Its eventual opening came in 1981 – and, this year it was rebranded The Kirkcaldy Centre.

The building which dominates this area is the premises of well known Fifeshire Postings Co Ltd fronting on Hill Street with Balfour Place running along its side.

The bus station in the top left has since been modified with the building of a travel centre and new stances.

And at the foot of the photo the second phase of the Mercat is under construction extending its first phase which initially opened in 1972 with the second phase opening in 1983.

Thanks to Kirkcaldy Civic Society for its help with this photograph.