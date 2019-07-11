1979: Kirkcaldy community chooses its Miss Personality

Does anyone remember the days when a Kirkcaldy community hosted its own Miss Personality contest? In 1979, fifteen-year-old Lorraine Coleman was the winner of the title in a competition organised by Torbain Communities Association.

The event took place at a function held at Torbain Primary School.

Lorraine received a £10 voucher and a bouquet from Councillor David Stewart.

> If you have an old picture you would like to share with our readers, email a hi-res version, along with some details to us at ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk



You may also be interested in:

Deportation threat to American who made his home in Fife

Police appeal after death of cyclist

Fife twins reveal heartache behind graduation joy