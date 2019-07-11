1979: Kirkcaldy’s famous deli on Dunnikier Road

Generations of Kirkcaldy folk will recall the Good Food & Wine delicatessen.

It opened its doors in Dunnikier Road in 1979.

The shop was launched by Alex Cruickshank who owned Rejects, which was then based next door – it is now a massive retail outlet in St Clair Street.

The deli specialised in cheese, pates, pastas, and meats, and was based in what was Diack’s the grocers – a well-kn own family business still remembered for its high quality.

> If you have an old picture you would like to share with our readers, email a hi-res version, along with some details to us at ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

You may also be interested in:

Deportation threat to American who made his home in Fife

Police appeal after death of cyclist

Fife twins reveal heartache behind graduation joy