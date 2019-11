A.H. McIntosh is one of the great names in Kirkcaldy’s industrial heritage.

The furniture manufacturer has a proud history dating back to 1869, and many of its workforce gave a lifetime of service.

This picture features members of the 21 Club which was open to all who had served for 21 years or more.

Their 1980 annual dinner was held in Anthony’s Hotel, Kirkcaldy.

