1980: Celebrity opening for Kirkcaldy market hall

April 1980 saw Larry Grayson, star of BBC’s Generation Game, officially open Kirkcaldy Market Hall in Whytescauseway.

“Seems like a nice place” he quipped as he cut the ribbon.

Kirkcaldy Market Hall (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The market hall was a busy place for many years.

It featured a huge range of businesses.

Among the many who were there from day one – Humbugs sweet shop; Perry’s children’s clothes; Rothes Meats; Ratcliffe shoes; Forth Sports; Sweet Talk - 80s look fashions; The Flower basket; Hustlers & Rustlers clothes stall, and Toggs which sold backpacks, and military clothing.

The hall led through to the bus station.