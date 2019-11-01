1980: New Kirkcaldy scouts HQ official opening

The 14th Kirkcaldy Scouts celebrated a landmark in 1980.

Two years of hard work finally ended with the official opening of their new headquarters at Glenbervbie Road, Dunnikier Estate in March of that year.

The opening ceremony performed by District Commissioner, Cmdr C Maitland-Dougall

