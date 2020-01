A visit from a Disney character was always a special event.

In January 1989, Mickey Mouse made a visit to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to say hello to the children.

Mickey was in town as he was appearing at Ingliston in the show ‘Walt Disney’s World on Ice’.

