1998: Legendary nightclub Jackie O celebrates its 18th birthday

Think of Kirkcaldy and one name springs immediately to mind – Jackie O.

The legendary nightclub on the Prom was THE place to enjoy night across the 1980s and 90s.

In its prime, it saw bus loads of clubbers turn up from across the central belt, such was its reputation.

It also welcomed a host of big names from the world of showbiz, including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan from Neighbours, the cast of Brookside, and pop stars as diverse as Sister Sledge and Mud ... not to mention big name DJs such as Radio One’s Gary Davies.

March 1998 saw the club come of age and celebrate its 18th birthday.

This picture shows members of staff at Jackie O.

