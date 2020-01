Legendary children’s TV show, Blue Peter, sparked many fundraising initiatives.

In 2001 children at Kirkcaldy’s Rosslyn School held a Blue Peter Bring and Buy sale.

All proceeds went to the Neonatal unit at the town’s Forth Park Maternity Hospital.

Presenting the £70 cheque were pupils Michelle Thomson and Craig Williams.

