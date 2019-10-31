Leven RunFest 2019 on Sunday, October 27. Picture by Jamie Callaghan.

26 pictures of first RunFest in Leven

Around 200 runners took part in Leven’s first RunFest on Sunday.

The 10k and 5k started on Leven beach, with the route taking the runners through Silverburn Park and alongside the golf courses, before the final stretch back along the beach. The event was organised by the Levenmouth Together project.

