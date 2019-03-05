£33,000 to create Fife garden in twin town city

A permanent garden is to be set up in a Fife twin town in Germany, that will reflect our local traditions and heritage.

Kirkcaldy has been invited by its twin town, Ingolstadt, to take part in the State Garden Show 2020.

It runs from April 24 to October 4, 2020, with ten twinned cities expecting to be involved, drawing a crowd of around 700,000.

A report brought to the Kirkcaldy area committee said it was “an opportunity to experience the strong bong that exists between Ingolstadt and its twin towns”.

You may also be interested in:

Man’s organs collapsed after being crushed by forklift at work

Nightclub faces complaint over ‘sexist’ shot girl advert

Post office reopens doors at closed Fife branches

It also noted that it provided an opportunity to “promote Kirkcaldy and Fife as a place to visit and invest.”

The 245sqm garden design has been developed by two members of the council’s community projects team. It will celebrate the heritage of Kirkcaldy including its mining heritage, the Links Market – represented by three life size hobby horses – and there will be interpretation boards to represent rolls of linoleum.

A dry stone dyke will be a central feature, and discussions are ongoing to acknowledge Adam Smith in the design.

Crocuses will display a flowering Scottish Saltire and Bavarian Flag design to represent the strong bond of friendship and understanding between Kirkcaldy and Ingolstadt.

The garden will be sustainable, maintained by the City Of Ingolstadt beyond the show as a lasting legacy to its citizens.

The total cost of the garden is expected to be £33,000, with a funding request to the area committee for £19,900. The City of Ingolstadt has confirmed it will contribute £10,000 towards construction costs, translation of the interpretation boards and pay full costs of accommodation and subsistence for the planting team and site visits.

Robert Main, chairman of the twinning association, said: “This garden will be a lasting legacy. It will be used as a recreation ground and the city have given their commitment that they will maintain it as a lasting legacy.”