40 new homes planned for Burntisland

Cruden Homes want to cereate a new development in the Fife town

The plans would see a development of 21 houses and 16 flats at Collinswell Park.

The land has been vacant since the 1980s when all buildings were cleared from the site. It was previously used as part of the Alcan aluminium works.

In a planning statement, Cruden Homes wrote: “The detached dwellings will be a mixture of three, four and five bedrooms, split over two and a half floors. They will be orientated to maximise the views and solar gain. The homes will all have integrated garages and generous front and rear gardens.

“The flats will provide a mixture of one and two beds split over three and a half floors. Adequate parking and external amenity space will be provided, externally.”

The site, which is being advertised for housing, is expected to have 87 parking spaces.

The plans still need to be approved by Fife Council.