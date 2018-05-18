5 places in Fife to have a Royal Wedding afternoon tea on Saturday

Prince Harry and Meghan may be tying the knot hundreds of miles away in Windsor on Saturday.

But you can still be part of the celebrations by enjoying a Royal Wedding afternoon tea right here in the Kingdom.

Here are five venues offering a spread fit for a king, well a prince anyway...

1. Blacketyside Farm, Leven

Royal Wedding afternoon tea from 2.30 pm. Sandwiches, strawberry tarts, pancakes, scones and traybakes.

www.facebook.com/blacketysidefarmshopandtearoom

2. Station Buffet Bar, Elie

Watch the wedding on the big screens and enjoy a glass of prosecco or toast with a wee dram of whisky (as it’s World Whisky Day too!)

www.facebook.com/thestationbuffet/?rf=352168508147741

3. Fairmont St Andrews

Royal Wedding afternoon tea from 11 am and a live screening of the Royal Wedding hosted in the hotel’s glass-roofed Atrium Lounge.

www.welcometofife.com/event/royal-wedding-afternoon-tea-1526688000

4. Kingswood Hotel, Burntisland

Watch the wedding live from 11.30 am with a glass of prosecco to toast the newlyweds. Thereafter Royal Afternoon Tea will be served in the Conservatory from 1 pm and until 4 pm. Pre-booking required.

Kingswood Hotel

5. The Harbour View, Kinghorn

Royal Wedding afternoon tea from 3.30-5 pm. A selection of savoury treats and homebaked scones, sandwiches, strawberries and cakes.

www.facebook.com/events/370673816778210

And for something a little different, you could also go along to Club 3000 Bingo in Kirkcaldy on Saturday when all bingo players on the day will receive a free Royal Wedding mug!