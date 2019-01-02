500 enjoy Kirkcaldy Hogmanay party that almost never was!

Kirkcaldy revellers brought in the New Year in style in the Town Square.

Around 500 people were there for the countdown to the bells, with music from The Columbos, and members of Kirkcaldy Pipe Band, with dancers from the Sarah Hendry School of Dance.

The Columbos. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

But it was a party which almost never happened due to power supply problems ...

Last year saw the event almost cancelled when high winds damaged the marquee.

Monday night’s event saw the curse of Hogmanay strike again.

The problem started during the previous night’s DJ event when the power supply kept tripping. Organisers Kirkcaldy YMCA and Kitty’s, were forced to move it into the nightclub.

Fife Council staff tried to resolve the issue.

But it was decided that a back up option had to be put in place – not an easy option as most plant hire firms were closed for the holiday period.

After several hours of panic, Rosie Conroy, of Rosie’s Diner in Beveridge Park, and her husband were the heroes of the day as they located a generator, collected it, and hooked it up on site.

The Hogmanay bash was the culmination of four days of events which included a family ceilidh, children’s entertainment sessions, live band and DJ events, all supported by staff and volunteers from Kirkcaldy YMCA, led by general secretary Liz Easton and Mario Caira with his staff, with some funding from Kirkcaldy area committee.

Liz said: “People clearly enjoyed themselves, and the organisers and volunteers were thanked by many.

“It takes lots of planning to make events like these happen and I want to thank everyone for their huge efforts.

“It would have been great to have seen a few more people along at some of the events, but people are already asking if it will be back again.”

Cllr Alistair Cameron, who compered the Hogmanay event, added: “This is the second year of the Twixmas festival of Township and has yet again proved a huge success not only with local families but with a number of visitors from London to Australia in attendance.

“This is a fantastic community event we must try to continue to fund and grow.”