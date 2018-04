A Kirkcaldy couple have been toasting a very special milestone.

John and Alexa Skene have been celebrating their Diamond Wedding anniversary.

The couple, who live in the town’s Benarty Street, marked 60 years of marriage on March 22.

They received a special visitor to help them celebrate the occasion - local councillor Alistair Cameron went to their home to present the couple with a bouquet of flowers on behalf of Fife Council.