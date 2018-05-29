60s sounds as Fife venue hosts its first dementia friendly disco

Rothes Halls relived the sounds of the Swinging Sixties as Fife Cultural Trust Libraries service hosted Groove On – its first ever dementia friendly disco.

Fifers who attended got to listen and dance to the fantastic music of The Beatles, Elvis and The Monkees.

Samantha MacDougall, libraries’ service development, said: “We hope that everyone had an afternoon of fun-filled musical memories.

“Music is an incredibly therapeutic tool for those with dementia and due to funding from the Dementia Strategy Group we will be hosting more dementia friendly events over the coming year.”

Rothes Halls has also been recognised as dementia friendly through the ongoing Dementia Friendly Glenrothes initiative.

This is a partnership between Health and Social Care services and Alzheimer Scotland with support from Fife Council which aims to support those living with dementia in remaining a valued part of their community.

Ruth McCabe, manager for the Dementia Friendly Glenrothes Project, said: “Our mission is to help make daily life better for people living with dementia and their carers and change the way local people think, talk and act when it comes to dementia.

“By becoming a dementia friendly business staff now have the awareness and confidence to help make a difference to their customers who are in need of extra support. I am particularly delighted that the Rothes Halls felt able to make a commitment to the project.

“They, along with the Library, are such well used resources by local people it is marvellous that those amongst us living with dementia in their lives can feel confident to access both facilities.

“Tickets for the Groove Disco sold out so quickly that this demonstrates the need for more events like this.’’