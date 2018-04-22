90th Anniversary celebrations for St Andrews Rotary

Members past and present turned out for a special celebratory lunch recently marking the 90th anniversary of St Andrews Rotary Club.

Senior past president Ken Smith got the proceedings off to a lively start with typically self-deprecating humour by recounting how the compliment he received after his term of office – “We may ask you back” – was now being fulfilled: 43 years later!

His reflections on how the club has changed, but remained true to the Rotary ideal of “Service above Self”, were followed by others from club archivist, Ian Johnston, who recalled that when he was a lad his GP was none other than the club’s founding president, Dr James Orr.

The club archive is an important record of the town’s social history and will soon be entrusted to St Andrews University for future generations.

Sylvia Donaldson spoke of the warm welcome she had received as the club’s first female member, and later president, and of the international friendships she has made through Rotary, often with students from overseas who were studying at the university.

The current president of Rotaract, Maddie Fuller, is herself a visiting student from the USA and she thanked the club for the link it provides between town and gown.

Krishna Krishnaswamy delivered a suitably celebratory vote of thanks.