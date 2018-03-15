A festival packed with ideas and great shows

Get set for a Festival of Ideas this weekend.

The 2018 event inspired by Adam Smith, our most famous son, promises great live music, a film gala, debate, comedy and a host of fun for the whole family.

Two Doors Down star Kieran Hodgson brings his acclaimed show Lance to town (Pic: Toby Williams)

It has everything from free events for kids to the chance to see David Tennant on stage in Kirkcaldy.

The star of Dr Who and Broadchurch, will personally introduce the gala screening of his new film, You, Me And Him at the Adam Smith Theatre, before returning for his sold- out Q&A with long-time friend and fellow actor, Arabella Weir.

Demand for tickets for that show has been so great that the organisers are streaming it live into the Beveridge Suite – so there is still a chance to be in the same building as the Time Lord!

Sandi Tovskig, co-host of ‘Bake Off’ delivers the Adam Smith Lecture, while Kieran Hodgson brings his acclaimned one man show on Lance Armstrong to town, and Lights Out By Nine get our esteemed philosopher all funky with their double bill of live music.

David Tennant will be on stage and screen in Kirkcaldy this weekend (Pic: john Devlin)

And to complete the weekend Kirkcaldy’s Food and Drink Fair takes place next door at Fife College – and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

Full details can be found at www.onfife.com including last-minute ticket offers, but here’s our guide to what to see and do this weekend.

Sandi Toksvig: The Adam Smith Lecture

Adam Smith Theatre

Friday, March 16, 7.15 pm

Co-host of the Great British Bake-Off, and founder of the Women’s Equality Party, Sandi Toksvig delivers this year’s Adam Smith Lecture

She is a also well known as the host of BBC’s QI as well as a broadcaster on radio - and her theme will be equality.

Last remaining tickets from the theatre’s box office.

Kieran Hodgson: Lance

Adam Smith Theatre

Friday, March 16, 9.30 pm.

Currently starring in BBC’s fantastic series Two Doors Down, Kieran brings his acclaimed one man show about Lance Armstrong to the festival.

It’s his own coming of age story and about seeing his cycling hero’s incredible rise and then fall from grace.

Lance was nominated for ‘Best Show’ at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2015

Ticket offer: See Lance for £5 if bought alongside a ticket for Sandi Toksvig - only available at the box office.

Kirkcaldy Food & Drink Fair

Saturday, March 17

Fife College, from 11.00 am

The atrium will be packed with stalls which will offer a real for foodies.

The fair is the biggest yet and features chef demonstrations and kids’ cooking workshops.

It’s headlined by Gary Maclean, BBC’s MasterChef The Professionals 2016 winner. There will also be cookery demonstrations by Tom Pratt from The Waterfront Restaurant in Kirkcaldy and by Fife College’s award-winning students.

Adam’s Family Fun Day

Saturday, March 17

Adam Smith Theatre and Kirkaldy Galleries

10.00 am to 3.00 pm

A morning and afternoon packed with free events for the whole family to enjoy - everything from book clubs to relaxed film shows, face painters and interactive fun galore. See our special feature on Page 3.

Gala film screening

You, Me & Him

Adam Smith Theatre

Saturday, March 17, 4.45 pm

This isn’t just a movie screening – it’s a red carpet event AND you get to see David Tennant introduce it on stage at the Adam Smith Theatre.

David will be joined by his wife, Georgia Moffett who produced You, Me And Him, to welcome film fans and set the scene before the lights are dimmed and the screen bursts into life.,

The ticket price includes a walk down the red carpet plus a glass of fizz and strawberries … can a Saturday afternoon get any better?

David Tennant

Q&A

Adam Smith Theatre

Saturday, March 17, 7.30pm

A bit of a coup for Kirkcaldy to get David Tennant on stage talking about his career, but also introducing a gala screening of his new film!

The Q&A, hosted by actor Arabella Weir, was an instant sell-out, but it is also being streamed live into the Beveridge Suite, so you can still be IN the same building as the Time Lord.

Expect a lot more than just chat about Dr Who too as Arabella- who took David in as a lodger, sparking a lifelong friendship - looks back at his remarkable career on stage and screen.

What The Funk

Adam Smith Theatre

Saturday, March 17, 9.30pm

A double bill of outstanding live music from Lights Out By Nine.

The first half features their Fringe show ‘What The Funk’ which is a celebration of the musical genre and features everyone from Otis Reading to James Brown to Scotland’s very own Average White Band- complete with a narrator and smashing images from the archives.

The second half features LOBN doing what they do best and blowing up a musical storm.

Get a ticket and get your feet dancing!

It’s what Saturday nights were made for.