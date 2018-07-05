A Kirkcaldy gala marks a milestone

Former princes, princesses, talent show winners and runners up are being sought to help Templehall Gala mark a special birthday.

This year the event, taking place on August 18, marks its tenth anniversary and organisers are hoping to make it the best one yet to toast the occasion.

Carla Sinclair and Danny Downie (Lad & Lass 2013) officially open the Templehall Gala 2013.

Volunteers are wanted to help out on the day, particularly face painters, as well as sponsors to keep the costs down for the community. Organisers also also looking for donations for the raffle and tombola.

Applications have been received for this year’s gala prince and princess and these will be announced in the forthcoming weeks.

A number of activities are planned to celebrate the gala’s tenth birthday. Lorraine Wilkinson, treasurer, told The Press: “We are hoping to have a display of the gala through the years. It would be good if the community could share their memories and photos with us – by the end of the month.

“Taylor Cullen is one of the young people with a display spot. He is a talented young singer from Balwearie High School who does an amazing amount of work for charity. But the pipers, the drummers, the Tai Chi class. Songburds, Highland dancers and all the other display groups are equally as important.

“As this year is the tenth gala we are trying to track down previous princes, princesses and talent show winners and runners up.

“We hope previous princesses and princes will be happy to take part in the parade and talent show winners in a display. It would be good to get their memories of the day.”

She continued: “The field is big so we are still open for bookings for stalls - crafts, charity, information. Anyone who is interested can register at thallgala.co.uk or phone 07742 720 561. There is no special theme at present for the gala this year except celebration of life. This year we are hoping to make the gala the best one ever with special deals for those attending.”

Lorraine said the talent show has been a particular highlight over the past ten years and it is hoped this will return in the future.

The parade will leave Templehall Community Centre at 11.45am on the day and arrive at the field for the opening at noon. The event will then continue until 5pm.

Former princes, princess and talent show winners and runners up can get in touch by email at: thallgala@hotmail.co.uk, through the Facebook page, Twitter or by contacting 0774 272 0561.