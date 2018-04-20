A real buzz around Methil community group!

A Methil-based community group is urging locals to vote online to help it secure £50,000 in funding.

The Bee Buddies runs The Bee’s Knees project, which is used to educate adults and children on the importance of bees in our ecosystem and to encourage and train more beekeepers.

The group is one of five aiming to secure funding from The People’s Projects.

The Bee Buddies want to use the funding to purchase and renovate a Bespoke Wheelchair Accessible Mobile Educational Centre with a training booth to be used at groups and community events, and purchase ten new hives.

Vote for the project by visiting www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk