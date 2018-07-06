‘A rewarding, and challenging experience’ - What it takes to organise Fife Pride

We spoke to the co-convener of the Fife Pride 2018 event, Neal Hanvey, about what it means to him to be involved...

“When I was growing up in Fife, there was no such thing as being ‘out and proud’ and a Fife Pride would have been completely unthinkable.

“Like many other LGBT+ people of that time I moved away from Fife, first to Edinburgh and then to London, where I met my husband.

“When we came back to Scotland to live ten years ago, the difference in the country was incredible and I think this was largely down to the return of a Scottish Parliament and a new found national confidence. “Coming back home was a real eyeopener in many ways, but the most noticeable change was the relaxed, inclusive and accepting attitude we found as we went about our daily lives.

“When the opportunity to be a part of Fife Pride 2018 came up, I was delighted to be part of the team.

“Although I didn’t anticipate being one of the conveners, it has been a rewarding, yet challenging experience.

“It’s a great opportunity to make a direct difference to the LGBT+ community and I would encourage anyone who feels they have something to offer to get involved and help us grow Fife Pride.

“Like all voluntary groups we would benefit from volunteers with legal and accountancy backgrounds, but everyone is welcome. I wish everyone a happy Pride 2018.