A right song and dance for Burntisland’s Civic Week

Burntisland is on song for a rejuvenated Civic Week this year, with new committee members and an expanded programme of events.

Following a successful meeting after last year’s event, the reduced committee was lucky to attract a number of new and enthusiastic people to join them, including Libby Donovan who has taken over as chairman.

This year’s Civic Week will take place from Friday June 15 to Sunday June 24, with the crowning of the Summer King and Queen and the traditional Parade Day on Saturday June 16.

This year’s theme is ‘Music Through the Decades’ leaving plenty of scope for imagination for the fancy dress parade.

To tie in with the music theme the committee will be bringing back the once popular Civic Week band night at the Toll Centre on Saturday, June 23, featuring Fife’s own Cousin Ken’s Nephews, who are sure to be a big attraction.

Also returning will be the adults five-a-side football tournament and raft race on Beach Day.

The full programme of events will be delivered to households at the end of May.

This year’s Royal party is: King: Leo Fawcett-Hall; Queen: Alice Mair; First Attendant: Aleece Sinclair;

Second Attendant: Mia Gibson; King’s Trainbearers: George Kent and Sam McGill; Queen’s Trainbearers: Reid Sweaton and Cameron Mora; Flower girls: Elise Ryan and Jessie Fyffe and Posy girl: Maiya Smith.

Libby told the Press why she decided to take on the role.

“I have lived in Burntisland all my life and am renowned for dressing up and taking part in the Parade every year.

“I am delighted to represent Burntisland Civic Week in a more formal role but I’ll be making sure I still raid my dressing up box to bring the parade another colourful character, this time on the theme of “Music through the Decades”.

“I have the support of a brilliant committee who are all working hard behind the scenes and in keeping with the theme we are bringing back the Band Night at the Toll Centre with the fantastic Cousin Ken’s Nephews.

“Congratulations to the new Royal Party who were chosen by our Citizen of the Year, Scott Sweaton.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the crowning ceremony prior to the parade setting off down to Harbour Place then along the High Street.”