AA rosette accolade for renowned Fife resort restaurant

A renowned luxury golf and spa resort in Fife is celebrating after its flagship restaurant was awarded two AA Rosettes.

St Andrews Bar & Grill is an award-winning restaurant within the Fairmont St Andrews resort, with iconic views over the bay.

Renowned with locals and hotel guests alike, it is headed up by executive chef Chris Niven and his culinary team who have developed a menu philosophy centered wholly around the local communities that produce it.

At the heart of the restaurant is the Marketplace, a concept that offers guests the option to choose from an ever-changing mix of artisan, locally sourced, seasonal goods.

Guests can choose from hand cured fish, wild native oysters, home baked bread served with seaweed butter and fine local cheeses, before being served to the table.

An extensive international wine menu compliments the local flavours and a selection of Scottish craft beers and ales are also available, while a seasonal cocktail list curated by the resident mixologist uses home grown and foraged botanicals from the estate to bring a new flourish to the restaurant’s offering.

St Andrews Bar & Grill’s aesthetics have been inspired by the dramatic coastline that it overlooks. Foraged driftwood and pebbles from the beach adorn the tables atop a clean perfectly pressed white cloth. Low ambient lighting and music is styled to create a relaxing environment. Oversized menus and relaxed team uniforms add to the informal elegance of this dining experience.

John Keating, general manager of Fairmont St Andrews, said: “We are immensely proud of this accolade and just shows how hard the culinary team have worked to sharpen specific details that make St Andrews Bar & Grill a true Scottish gastronomic experience.”