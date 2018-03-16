Aberdour named one of Scotland’s best places to live

The Fife village of Aberdour has been named as one of the best places to live in the UK, according to the annual Sunday Times best locations list to be published this weekend.

The Fife coastal community was the named second best location in the whole of Scotland behind the Boarders town of Melrose. ahead of Morningside in Edinburgh, North Berwick, Black Isle in the Highlands, Stratbungo in Glasgow’s southside and Aboyne in Aberdeenshire.

Aberdour’s accolade comes ahead of the full Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide to be published on March 18.

The influential listing assesses a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

And while the methodology uses robust statistics, but also the knowledge of an expert panel of judges who combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where everyone can thrive.

“Choosing the right location to put down roots is one of the most important decisions you’ll make,” said Helen Davies, Home editor.

“There is much to celebrate, and Britain is scattered with thriving towns and villages, cool cities and suburbs, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven’t made the cut in 2018.”

The news that Aberdour had been give such a high rating was welcomed by John McTaggartt, owner of the Woodside Hotel and Mctaggartts cafe in the village.

“Aberdour offers the best of both worlds in the fact that it’s a coastal and rural location, while still being in easy reach of cities such as Edinburgh and the main links to Glasgow,” said John.

“The village’s location is it’s main asset but there’s also a strong sense of community spirit throughout Aberdour, with much in the way of support and camaraderie.

“And there are leisure activities aplenty to suit all ages which I’m sure is also a contributory factor to Aberdour being ranked so highly.

“It’s great news for the village to be recognised in such a positive way.”