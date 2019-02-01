Acts lined up for St Andrews fundraising gig

A host of bands and DJs have signed up to perform at a special gig aimed at raising awareness of young adults’ mental health.

GIG21 has been organised by St Andrews man Lewis Hazel, a former student at Madras, who felt the need to organise the event following the suicides of two young men from the town.

Lewis had originally planned to mark his 21st birthday with a party, but instead opted to organise the gig in support of Touched by Suicide and Breathing Space Scotland.

Four acts have now signed up to perform at the gig, including headliners November Lights. The Ayrshire duo are launching their first album today (Friday).

Speed funk power trio Junky Fam, Lucy Harrower and local singer-songwriter Rhuari Cawdor will also be performing at the fundraising gig.

Lewis is hoping to raise £21,000 for the two charities he has selected. Some has already been raised at GIN21, a sell-out charity auction and gin tasting event at The Old Course Hotel earlier this month.

Lewis said: “I know how hard it can be striving to do your best and be the best and the pressure this puts on young men. Life as a student and a young man can be difficult and challenging at times and you don’t always know who to turn to for help. Sadly in Scotland suicide in young men is on the rise. I hope what I am doing will go some way to support those affected and help those charities trying to make a real difference to those directly affected.”