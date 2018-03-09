Add your name to volunteer list – and help your community

People interested in joining a bank of volunteer helpers for events in and around Kinghorn are being invited along to a public meeting.

The recent huge community spirit shown during the snow chaos, which saw people clearing paths and collecting shopping for elderly neighbours, rescuing drivers stranded in the snow, collecting medication and many more acts of kindness, has shown that many are willing to help.

And Alan McIlravie, himself an active member of Kinghorn through the town’s community council and RNLI lifeboat, came up with the idea of putting together a list of people who would be willing to lend a hand to groups throughout the year.

The volunteers could be called upon throughout the year to help in the lead up to and on the day of events such as fun days, lifeboat fundraisers, Civic Week events, race events and others.

He told the Press: “I came up with this plan through speaking to people on lots of local voluntary groups in my role as chairman of the community council.

‘‘I realised that, although there are loads of events going on throughout the year, it was usually the same dozen or so people who were involved in most of them.

“If just one or two of thesm left, for whatever reason, it would have a big impact on our community organisations, which could struggle to cope.

“There are always people who, although they don’t want to join committees, are willing to help out on an ad hoc basis.

“I thought it would be worthwhile starting up a register of people who could be called upon to help out for a few hours here and there, without committing themselves to having to take on too much responsibility.

“With that in mind I asked all the groups to come along to a meeting in the community centre in January.

‘‘It was agreed that if we could get a group of supporters together that would be great.”

Anyone who would be interested in adding their names to the volunteer register is asked to come along to a meeting at the fundraising coffee morning in Kinghorn Parish Church’s small hall on March 31 where they can give their details and be added to the list.

“It could be just a few hours a year to help out with things like marshalling at events, doing posters or looking after a Facebook account, all of which can make a big difference,” added Alan.

“We have a great community here and we want to make it even better.”