Album released to help grieving parents

A singer-songwriter, whose son died suddenly in 2010, has released an album to help grieving parents deal with their loss.

Jenny McGregor, who has strong Fife connections and whose grandfather lives in St Andrews, lost her 18-month-old son Jamie to SIDS (Suddent Infant Death Syndrome).

Jenny turned to music to help her grieve, but found that there was no music which dealt with the topic.

This inspired her to create an album of her own, Love and Let Go, featuring songs covering the range of experiences and emotions she had during the grieving process.

“I’ve got through to the other side,” Jenny said. “I’m in a much better place.

“The album begins with the song Emptiness, about the darkest days, to the last song, Good Again.

“The songs came from my experiences, but it’s been amazing to see how they have connected with other people and their experiences.”

The album is free, with Jenny describing it as “my way of giving back to bereaved parents because it’s awful”.

Jenny set up a fundraising campaign last year to cover the costs of the recording process.

She managed to raise £25,000 in one month, with one man donating £2000 to push her over the line.

As part of the Kickstarter campaign, Jenny offered to write personal songs for people who donated £500 or more, about their own experiences.

One woman recorded her reaction to hearing her personal song.

“I got goosebumps watching it,” Jenny said. “I didn’t know I could have that impact on people with my music.

“I’m an OK singer, but I’m not the best. But I seem to have a way to connect.”

Jenny wants to continue recording music, whether that is personal songs or another album, and is still touring.

She added: “I look forward to doing gigs on this side of the world in the future.”

To find more information about the album or to receive a free copy, visit www.jennymcgregor.com.au.