All 11 eating places in Kirkcaldy with a top rating on food ranking website
Food ranking website gastroranking.co.uk is widely recognised as one of the most reliable for restaurant and eating out recommendations.
It analyses millions of reviews to recommend the best restaurant based on their diners reviews. And here are all the eating places in Kirkcaldy which currently have top ratings on the site.
1. La Gondola
Top comment: Visited La Gondola on a wet and miserable night but my wife and I were warmly welcomed and the service was very good. Good choices on the menu and well presented. Excellent value.
2. Marino's La Passione
Top comment: Our absolute family favourite for every occasion. The staff are always so welcoming and the food is delicious. Super value for an excellent quality of food. Great for every occasion.
3. The Path Tavern
Top comment: We enjoyed a good quality three course lunch in a very welcoming family run pub. The staff were very attentive, the service was quick, efficient and friendly and the value for money was excellent.
4. Annapurna Gurkha's
Top comment: Excellent service and food. Large portions too, from starter to main course. Don't frequent Indian restaurants much but will definitely be back.
View more