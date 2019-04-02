Ambitious plans for new Kennoway pump track

An ambitious plan to transform an old BMX circuit into a modern facility for riders has been revealed.

Gavin Harrower is seeking funding to help him achieve his goal of building a new pump track in Kennoway.

He wants to transform the BMX circuit in Kennoway, next to the Sandy Brae Centre, believing it will give young people in the area more to do and possibly bringing in other riders from across Scotland.

Plans are being drawn up, but it is estimated the plan will cost around £130,000.

There are plans to run a consultation in the village to get residents’ views about the ambitious plan.

Gavin, an active member in the Scottish mountain bike scene, was inspired to push ahead with the project having seen similar facilities across Scotland.

He described the current facility as “not fit for purpose”, adding: “You come off there and you’re picking stones out for the next six weeks.”

Gavin explained that the use of the facility would be “phenomenal”, with various groups being able to use the modern facility.

However, he is keen for it to be open access, available for anyone to use, and for floodlights to be installed as well, so people can use it in the winter months when it gets dark in the evenings.

“These facilities are popping up everywhere at the moment,” Gavin added.

“They are really popular. Going to a new pump track is a novelty, and you’ll get visitors coming from different areas.

“So why not Kennoway?”

Speaking about the public response to his plans, Gavin said: “People are excited, because there isn’t anything like this in Fife. Why are we the last area to get this?

“I’m fairly confident we will get this facility.”

If you would like to find out more about Gavin’s plans, search for the Kennoway Pump Track group on Facebook.