An eggstra special donation for Autism charity

Staff from Co-op Funeralcare, Denbeath, delivered a large number of Easter Eggs to the local charity Autism Rocks, Fife.

The eggs were generously donated by members of the local community and several parishes.

Lisa Quin, founder of the charity, was extremely grateful for the eggs that were being used at several events over the Easter weekend; these included their teen/adult group, a pool party and family day.

The photo shows staff with a small selection of the eggs that were donated, from left, Lisa, Morag Duff (treasurer), Helen Anderson (trustee) and Lana Clacher (Co-op Funeralcare).