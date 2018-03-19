An event that puts the fizz back into fundraising ...

People in Kirkcaldy are being invited to a fundraising champagne tasting and jazz night to give worthy causes a cash boost.

The Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy is organising the event which will take place in the atrium at Fife College’s St Brycedale campus on Friday, May 11.

Guests will be able to enjoy four flutes of champagne along with canapes and sharing platters which will be selected by television celebrity chef Eadie Manson and the students will create them.

Zahid Mukhtar, of the Rotary Club, said the fundraiser will be a night to remember.

“Lucy Warren is the UK’s brand ambassador for one of the world’s best known champagnes; Veuve Clicquot,” he said.

“Lucy, or one of her team, will be the champagne host for the night where she will explain the secrets of the perfect pairing with matched canapés with each bubbly vintage.

“We raise thousands of pounds for charity every year bringing enormous benefit to invaluable causes

“This year the main beneficiaries will be Maggie’s Fife, Alzheimer’s Fife and yhe Kings Theatre plus a few smaller charities still to be decided.

“Helping to organise this event are four warm hearted and wonderful ladies from the Fife College who are studying an HND in event management– Rebecca Butcher, Kelsey Atkinson, Gayle Wilson and Nicole Mackay.”

He added: “They are thoroughly enjoying the experience and will make this a night to remember.”

Tickets for the event are priced at £50 eachor a table of 10 for £450.

People are invited to come along and enjoy a fun-filled evening as well as raising money for worthy causes across the Kingdom.

To buy tickets email: events@spiritsbypost.com