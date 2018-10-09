Annual north east Fife Toy Drive appeal launches

People are being urged to spread the festive spirit and make sure every child in north east Fife wakes up with a present under their Christmas tree.

The annual Toy Drive will get underway on November 1, with dozens of locations – businesses, schools, churches – collecting donated gifts.

Since 2013, the Toy Drive has been collecting and distributing donated presents to families across the region. Last year alone, the group helped 400 children – and now Fifers are being urged to help once again.

The aim is to make sure that every child who is referred to the Toy Drive receives a gift, a ‘stocking filler’, selection box and a book.

The donations are organised in order of age and suitability, before being matched with a family. The gifts are then made available to the referrer, who then distributes them to the family.

Toys donated must be suitable for boys or girls between 0-18, and must be new and unused. Gifts are not to be wrapped.

Victoria Leonard, who set up the Toy Drive, said she was “encouraged by the support we have seen from the community”.

She added: “People can be confident that what they donate is staying in an area near them.”

She also praised the three NE Fife secondary schools and St Leonards for their support.

For more information about drop-off points, visit the Toy Drive Facebook page.