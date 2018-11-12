Anstruther set to welcome Santa after funding approval

Anstruther will see the revival of a festive weekend of activities after funding was approved for a local group.

Team Anster applied for £2000 from the north east Fife area committee to help revive a fun filled Christmas activity weekend.

The team was formed in 2017 by local businesses to give them a voice on local issues, and to help with fund raising for various events.

The group has already raised £4000 for the projected £6300 event.

It will see a Christmas tree set up on the middle pier, festive lights, street entertainers and local dance groups and choirs, Santa’s Grotto and reindeer parade all take place to help bring people to the area and support local businesses.

Martin Dibley, part of the group, was pleased to hear the funding was approved.

He said: “Team Anster is a newly formed traders association, trying to revive the traditional Christmas event that was held a few years ago.

“On December 7, there will be a parade through the town with Santa and his reindeer.

“Santa will then head into the sweet shop on Rodgers Street, where children can meet him in his grotto.

“Bank restaurant will also be holding a Christmas fair.”

On Saturday afternoon, a children’s Christmas party will be held in Erskine Hall and on Sunday Dreel Hall will host a table top games event.

Emma Oneill , Local Democracy Reporting Service