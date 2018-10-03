Anstruther volunteer nominated for hero award

An Anstruther woman has been shortlisted for a Young Scot Award for her heroic work.

Lara McDonald (25) is nominated in the Unsung Hero category, recognising her hard work with mental health.

After overcoming her own adversities with mental health, Lara volunteers her time as a befriender for a young person with similar issues through the organisation LINK.

She has also volunteered with the mental health charity SAMH and is passionate about encouraging people to speak up about their mental health.

You might also be interested in:

Hunt for Kirkcaldy car thieves who broke into house

Fife secondary school teachers braced for budget cuts, job losses

Dysart teenager remembered 75 years after wartime air tragedy which killed 12 people

Lara works on the ScotWord project as a volunteer, is a Year of Young People 2018 ambassador, and is about to start her university career studying mental health nursing so she can support and help others who have been in situations similar to her own.

The annual awards ceremony, hosted by Iain Stirling, will be held on November 30 and will celebrate the achievements and inspiring stories of young people and their peers, highlighting the importance of the Year of Young People 2018 and the impact it has had on the country.

Louise Macdonald, chief executive of Young Scot, said: “2018 has been a massive year for Scotland’s young people and we were inundated with inspiring stories about young Scots across the country.

“Lara’s inspiring story show how important young people are to Scotland and their incredible contributions to communities in the Fife area.

“A huge congratulations to all of the 2018 finalists.”