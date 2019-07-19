Appeal for volunteers to make Kirkcaldy’s long distance race a success

Organisers of Kirkcaldy’s first long distance race in 30 years are appealing for volunteers to come forward and help ensure the big day is a success.

Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon is on Sunday, August 25 – and it’s completely sold out.

More volunteers are being sought for next month's event. Pic: George McLuskie.

The route followed by 1200 runners will require a number of road closures which have to to be manned.

And help is needed at water stations and special cheer zones to give thems a boost as they pass.

Other roles include helping out at registration, road marshalling, car park marshalling, baggage handlings and giving out medals at the finishing line.

You may also be interested in:

The route map for the 2019 Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon.

Police name husband and wife killed on Fife road

Attempted murder charge after Kirkcaldy town centre incident

Minister rejects invite to Fife foodbank

Rebecca Reader, part of the organising team, said anyone aged 17 or over can help out on the day.

She said: “We have jobs for everyone!

“There are a huge number of roles to be filled and we have been encouraged to hear from people who have been marshals at other events and whose knowledge will be invaluable on the day – but we want to hear from as many people as possible.”

Fiona Thornton, who has volunteered a couple of times at Loch Leven Half Marathon and Kirkcaldy Parkrun, where she is part of the event team, said there are lots of different roles.

She said: “Volunteers need to be flexible and willing to help out where needed.

“Events like this really can’t be run without them – they are just as important as the runners.

“There’s a real joy and sense of achievement that you gain as a volunteer without the weeks of training needed to do the run and the best bit is that anyone can get involved.”

She continued: “I really enjoy volunteering, especially whenyou can tell they are putting in a huge effort.

“As a runner, I know how important it is to hear words of encouragement while you’re out there giving it your all!”

No previous experience is needed as there will be full briefings given for each role.

Janet Henry has previously volunteered with Kirkcaldy Parkrun and is looking forward to the 2019 race.

She said : “Everyone can be found a role where they can help.

“The biggest need is usually for marshalls, who keep an eye open for problems to alert the runners to – everything frm dog walkers and huge puddles to potholes!

“They also double as ‘cheerleaders’ to clap and cheer the runners on, but no-one will be asked to do anything they are not capable of.”

Children can come along but must be accompanied by an adult who is volunteering:. She added: “You don’t have to be fit because you won’t be running in the race – you just have to be willing to help.”

Paula McLean, who is also a Parkrun volunteer, said: “By volunteering you get to experience the buzz of being part of an exciting local sporting event.”

Gordon McKenzie, who has volunteered a few times at running events, said it was good for people to be involved in such a a community event .

He added: “Although there’s a job to be done, it’s always good fun as well and you usually end up blethering to some folk you’ve never met before.

“Some of the runners will complete their first half marathon. Some more experienced runners will finish in a time they’re really happy with and that is something that really matters to them. By helping out on the day, you’ve contributed to every one of these successes.”

Anyone wanting to help out on the day should email volunteer.kphm@outlook.com with their name, contact number, club membership – running, football, gym, for example – relevant training or volunteering experience.