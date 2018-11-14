Armistice 100: Crail remembers its 44 fallen heroes with new memorial bench

Crail Community Council were among those remembering the 44 villagers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War.

To commemorate all the fallen, the Community Council wanted an everlasting and meaningful way in which to commemorate those who lost their lives and set to raising money to purchase a commemorative bench.

This was finally revealed after an official unveiling ceremony on Sunday, November 11, by 91-year-old local resident Jenny Brett during the remembrance service.

The event was attended by Sergeant Stafford, Troopers Morrison and Stevens from the Scots Dragoon Guards, Sir Peter Erskine, The British Legion, Fife Council, 12th Fife East Neuk Scouts and Waid Academy pupils among many others who stood in silent tribute as the Union Flag was removed to reveal the bench below.

Heather Aird, spokeswoman for Crail Community Council remarked: “The commemorative bench is a very fitting tribute to not only the 44 men from Crail who sacrificed their lives, but for all of the men who died for their country.

“The commemorative bench is a long-lasting tribute for the community to remember. It was very poignant to have people of all ages come together to remember the fallen, and especially for so many young people to pay their respect and carry forward the memories and legacies of the fallen who gave so much for the freedom of this country from tyranny.”

A spokesman for the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards said: “It is important we take part in Armistice events all over the country and play our part in ensuring those who lost their lives are remembered.”