Armistice 100: Fife buildings lit up red to pay tribute

Buildings across Fife will be lit up red to mark the Scottish Poppy Appeal and commemorate the centenary of the end of WW1.

The aim is to support a collective thanks to all who served in the Great War.

Elie War Memorial lit up red to mark Scottish poppy appeal and the 100th anniversary of the end of WW1

In Fife, 13 buildings will be taking part.

They include the Sign Company in Kirkcaldy, Briggs Marine in Burntisland and Markinch Parish Church.

The list of buildings turning red between November 5 and 11 also includes the , R&A clubhouse, the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews University buildings including St Salvator’s Chapel, Upper College Hall, Lower College Hall, and the University Gateway Building and the Student’s Association.

In west Fife, the landmarks feature Dunfermline City Chambers and Dunfermline Clock Tower.

In total, nearly 150 Scottish landmarks will glow red in support of the anniversary.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take pictures of their local landmarks lit red and to then share them on social media, and tagging @Poppyscotland and using the hashtags #LightUpRed #ThankYou100 and #ScottishPoppyAppeal.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We wanted to broaden the reach of our Light Up Red campaign in this momentous year as a tribute to those who sacrificed so much during the First World War and to shine a light on those who continue to need Poppyscotland’s vital, life-changing support today.

“We owe a huge thanks to everyone who has helped make this happen and we are delighted that Fife has done so much to be part of the campaign. The impact of the First World War touched every corner of our country, so it is only fitting that our Light Up Red campaign does the same. We hope this will inspire people to dig even deeper for this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.”

The majority of buildings will be lighting up for the full week up to, and including, Armistice Day.

For the full list of locations across Scotland, and an interactive map that shows more detail on timings, please visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/Light-Up-Red.