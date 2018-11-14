Armistice 100: Glenrothes school’s poppy tribute

Pupils from a Glenrothes primary school have created their very own unique tribute to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Every single youngster from Pitteuchar East Primary School has been involved to create a wall of poppies outside the school as an act of remembrance for all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Great War.

And despite the mammoth task of creating around 300 individual poppies for the display, head teacher Jennifer Knussen said the efforts have been hugely rewarding for pupils.

“I feel it’s extremely important for the children to learn about the sacrifices made in World War I and how we as a society remember those events and the pupils have embraced every aspect of that.

“The school was looking for a way to mark the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the end of the war and the idea of a wall of poppies as part of a display on the school railings was suggested by one of the staff.

“Every pupil from P2 to P7 have made their own individual poppy, while younger P1 pupils have worked in groups, so every one of the school roll has played a part in this.”

The poppies have now been fixed to the outside railings and will be kept on display for the next month.

And they have already caused quite a stir among the local community.

“The feedback from the public has been amazing. Right from the moment we started putting the poppies up parent and members of the public have been saying how much they like them.”