Armistice 100: Leven pensioners create display to mark end of WWI

Pensioners at a Leven retirement complex have crafted a large display to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

Carlow Court’s craft club wanted to mark the upcoming anniversary, and so set about creating the huge display.

It features poppies, a cut-out soldier, poem, cross and more, and has earned the praise of staff and visitors.

It has also helped raise money for PoppyScotland, which donated a banner and bunting for the display.

The display is the most ambitious project the craft club has been involved in so far.

“A lot of work went into it and we’re really proud,” said Flora McDonald, one of the residents and craft club members.

“It looks stunning. It wasn’t until people started coming in and saying ‘oh my God’ that we realised we should puff our chests out a bit.

“I know I’m blowing our own trumpet, but we’re all so proud of it.”

For Flora, the creation of the display was a family affair.

Her daughter, Trudie Richards, a staff member at the complex, came up with the idea.

Meanwhile, her grand-daughter, former X-Factor contestant, Jade Richards, got stuck in, using some paint to help make the cut-out soldier stand out more.

Flora said the members of the craft club were all keen on marking the centenary of the Armistice, as many had memories of World War II.

“We were all around during World War II,” she explained.

“We wanted to do our bit for the centenary.

“We all heard our parents talking about World War I, what they went through.

“A lot of us also lived through WWII or heard our parents talk about it.

“I was born at the start so I don’t remember much. I just remember the celebrations when it ended.”

Members of the public are invited to the Carlow Court retirement complex to see the display.