Art opens up to all as Glenrothes club moves into new premises

Glenrothes Art Club is moving into a new age, after moving to much larger, brighter, more modern, better located facilities in Caledonia House.

Taking up the wing of the building above Glenrothes Foodbank, the Art Club now has the space to grow and develop for the 21st century.

With the club moving to modern-day premises, it is now possible to start children and teenager groups, and details of these will be announced soon.

To kick-off 2019, the “Tutor-Led” sessions have resumed every Wednesday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Rosalind Crawford graduated with a first class honours degree from Duncan of Jordanstone and will help amateur artists to work on individual projects. The cost per weekly session is £5 for members and £7 for non-members. No need to book, just turn-up.

A new series of Art Classes will start on February 12 and run every Tuesday morning until March 19 from 10am to noon. The Tutor is Josephine Gillespie, a versatile artist working in a variety of media including watercolour, acrylic, pastel and mixed media.

The first three weeks will feature watercolours and the second three week block will focus on acrylics. The fee is £30 for each three-week session, payable on booking.

A one-day workshop is being held on Saturday, March 16 from 10am to 4pm with Pauline McGee, who graduated from Glasgow School of Art.

Lilian Sloan, club president, commented: “It has taken several years to complete the relocation to the new studios and clubrooms. There is now a potential for people who have an interest in art, no matter their skill level, to enjoy it with like-minded people.”

Full details via the club website at: www.glenrothesartclub.org.uk or by telephone to 01592 771925.