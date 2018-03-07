Art students visit Glenrothes school for project

Students from the Edinburgh College of Art visited Glenrothes last week as part of the upcoming book festival.

Third-year illustration students studied the town’s art as part of ReimagiNation: Glenrothes, before visiting P7 pupils at St Paul’s RC Primary School to share their enthusiasm for the sculptures.

The students ran several exercises withe the children, asking them to imagine their own sculptures, redesign existing pieces and create stories about the art.

The childrens’ ideas will be used by the students to create activity sheets about the town, which will be available at the festival.

Leanne Campbell, P7 teacher, said: “It was really lovely to see all of my class engaging with the students from Edinburgh Art College for the ReimagiNation: Glenrothes workshop research.

“They were able to learn so much from each other through talking and art work, with the focus being on all our interesting sculptures in Glenrothes. I feel it was a very positive experience for everyone and great to be a part of!”

The festival will take place between May 17-19 at the Rothes Halls, with a packed programme of events.