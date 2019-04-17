Artist supports Kirkcaldy sensory cafe

A Leven artist is exhibiting her work at Fife’s first sensory cafe – and will donate half of the funds raised through sales to the new venture.

Sensoriale, in Kirkcaldy, opened its doors last month at the former Pancake Place, offering a less stressful eating environment for people on the autism spectrum or with other support needs.

Jules Herd

Artist Jules Herd found out about the new cafe through Facebook and was keen to support it. She is now exhibiting her work at the cafe, hoping to raise funds for the not-for-profit social enterprise and raise awareness of the work it does.

Read More: New autism-friendly cafe opens in Kirkcaldy

“Autism has been more in the media recently,” Jules explained. “I have close friends who have or know someone who live with it on a day-to-day basis. I educated myself about it and about two weeks later the cafe started putting posts up on Facebook.

“I thought ‘what an amazing venture’. For me, it’s never been about making money. If I can help the charity, that’s perfect. I couldn’t think of a better charity to help.”

Jules has previously exhibited her work at Rejects, and previously showed off her work at a shop she ran in Leven for seven years.

She admits her work is “difficult” to describe, saying: “Some art is photographic – mine is more about a feeling. Bright colours and cheerful. My art is more a sense.”

Sensoriale offers breakfast, snacks, light lunches and main meals. It has dimmed lighting, no loud music and a chill out area with cushions and soft toys. More details can be found on its Facebook page.