Asda donation is huge boost to Linton Lane Centre

A local charity has received a donation of £17,150 from Asda Kirkcaldy through the Asda Foundation to help with some much-needed refurbishments.

The Linton Lane Centre, provides residents with various activities including lunch clubs for the elderly, healthy eating classes and fitness activities, all of which helps bring the community closer together.

It is celebrating 52 years on its current site and, after half a century, it needs some sprucing up and will use the generous donation from Asda Kirkcaldy to clad over the top and bottom of the building, which will help to extend the lifespan of the building.

The charity also plans to repaint and replace existing wooden panels due to decaying and damage from over the years.

Norman Clark, chairman of the centre said: “The new cladding will allow us to continue to welcome the community in for our weekly activities, especially many of the elderly who really look forward to getting out of the house.”

Set up in 1988, the Asda Foundation is a registered charity that aims to have a positive impact on local communities, making independent grants to provide support to a range of local good causes.

The application to the Asda Foundation by Linton Lane Centre was supported by store colleagues.

Jean Ritchie, Asda Kirkcaldy’s community champion, said: “We see the Foundation as one of the many ways to give something back to the communities that support us.

“Supporting smaller, local applications such as Linton Lane Centre is really important to us – and we hope it will make a real difference.’’