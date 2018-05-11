Auchmuty pupils raise thousands for Alzheimer group

Pupils from Auchmuty High School have raised thousands of pounds to support Alzheimer Scotland in Fife.

Sara Saeed, Tegan Banks, Emily Murdoch, Codi Hay and Hana Saeed raised the funds after winning £3000 from their YPI Scotland Youth Philanthropy Initiate project and raising £130.27 from a cake sale.

All funds will help support people living with dementia and their families across the region.

The pupils all visited the Alzheimer Scotland Glenrothes dementia café to meet staff, volunteers and people living with dementia, to share their initiative and fundraising news as well as reading their poem, all to help raise awareness of dementia locally.

Janine Adair, dementia advisor, from Alzheimer Scotland in Fife, said: “We were all really impressed with the girls thoughtful and sensitive approach to their course work.”