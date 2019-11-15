Auction of historic paintings of Cupar will help town museum

Fifers are being given the chance to purchase paintings of old Cupar – and help raise vital funds for a local museum.

Cupar Heritage is facilitating a sale of paintings of old Cupar collected by Landale Rollo, a former solicitor with a life-long passion for, and involvement in, the local history and heritage of Cupar.

One of the paintings which will feature in the sale.

These paintings are by some of the town’s leading 20th century artists, including Edna Gray, Gordon Halford and David Reid, which makes this a one-off opportunity to own a special memento of Cupar in bygone days, or acquire that unique Christmas present.

“It’s a one-off opportunity,” said museum chair, Guthrie Hutton. “They have all been in private hands since they were made.”

The sale will be held at Cupar Museum, at the rail station, and part of the proceeds will go to support the museum. It will be conducted as a silent auction based on the museum’s suggested valuation. The pictures can be viewed at the museum, and bids placed, between 2pm-4pm between November 20-24.

For more information about the museum, search for Cupar Museum and Heritage Centre on Facebook.