Auld enemies to meet in charity game at Bayview

A football team representing Scotland are to face the Auld Enemy at the weekend – but it is all for a good cause.

Fife’s Finest will meet AC Wollaton Charity, from Nottingham, at Bayview on Saturday to raise funds for charity Toby’s Magical Journey and Ward 39, the Teenage Cancer Trust Unit at Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Players and volunteers are giving up their time to put on the game, which will be free to attend, all showing their support for the two causes.

The game follows the announcement last month that Cupar kid Toby Etheridge, who set up Toby’s Magical Journey, is now cancer free, and had taken his last dose of chemotherapy.

The charity supports local children and young people with cancer, and Toby has taken part and organised various fundraising events over the years.

He will be attending the game, even though it comes just days after major surgery.

His mum, Allison, told the Mail that they were hoping to fill the stadium.

She added: “It will be a cracker of an afternoon.

“I am overwhelmed by what they are all doing. This is a fantastic fundraiser for Toby’s charity and the ward.”

Funds raised on the day will be split between the two charities, and Allison said she hopes the game could become an annual event if it is a success.

She added: “I want to say thank you to all the players and organisers.

“It is going to be great. It will be a big community event.”